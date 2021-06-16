BEILER, Melvin and Sarah (Glick), 1650 Brunnerville Road, Ephrata, a daughter, at home, June 11.
BEILER, Samuel K. and Naomi R. (Lapp), 788 Custer Ave., New Holland, a son, at home, June 14.
EBERSOL, David and Rebecca (Fisher), Bird-in-Hand, a daughter, at home, June 14.
HERSHEY, Luke E. and Kelsey, Kirkwood, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 13.
KNEPP, Jonathan D. and Maria (Hoover), Ephrata, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, June 14.
PILGRIM, Rachael, and John Taylor, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 11.
RAMOS, Sarah, and Mark Douglas Quintana, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 11.
SHENK, Alex and Morgan (Sherick), Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, June 13.
STOLTZFUS, Aaron and Lydia (Esh), 57A Orchard Road, Bird-in-Hand, a son, at home, June 15.
ZOOK, Stephen and Susie (King), 320 Clay School Road, Ephrata, a son, at home, June 11.