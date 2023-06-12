GLICK, David and Lydia K. (Stoltzfus), Christiana, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, June 9.
HEISEY, Todd E. and Jamie (Quigley), Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 7.
HESS, Thomas G. and Monica (Pogue), Quarryville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 6.
HOOVER, Landis and Melissa (Leid), 1453 Diamond Station Road, Ephrata, a daughter, at home, June 9.
KING, Mahlon and Mary (Zook), 252 E. Main St., Brownstown, a son, at home, June 9.
KOLP, Curtis J. and Courtney, East Petersburg, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 7.
LYNCH, Kevin J. and Ashley (Wolf), Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 7.
MAHONEY, Dan J. and Laura (Bloom), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 5.
NODAL, Christian W. and Carissa (Cruise), Lebanon, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 6.
NOLT, Earl and Laura (Martin), Leola, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, June 10.
NOVUS, Luis Enrique and Susanmer Ysabel, Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, June 7.
PAREDES LOPEZ, Mario Israel Paredes and Licda Karina, Lancaster, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 7.
PEDERSEN, Luke S. and Arianna (Boettger), Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 7.
RAI, Shankar and Kalpana Sunwar, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 2.
STOLTZFUS, Daniel and Fannie (King), Lititz, a son, at home, Saturday.
STOLTZFUS, Levi Allen and Priscilla (King), Morgantown, a daughter, at home, June 10.
WAREHIME, Ricky L. and Amy (Staab), New Oxfoes, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 4.
WEAVER, David L. and Alecia (Gray), Neffsville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 6.
WILLIAMS, Joshua R. and Maria, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 7.
ZIMMERMAN, Leon B. and Rose Anna (Hoover), East Earl, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, June 10.