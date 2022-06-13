BENSON, Katherine, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 3.
KING, Samuel and Rebecca Sue (Beiler), Gordonville, a daughter, at home, June 10.
MARSH, Brittany, and Justin Henley Coatesville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 2.
REASNER, Jordan and Valerie (Horst), Akron, a son, at home, June 7.
SEIBERT, J. Mike and Hannah Trone, Columbia, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 3.
SLAYMAKER, Joel A. and Kayley (Suter), Quarryville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 7.
STOLTZFUS, Amos and Rachel, Kinzers, a daughter, at home, May 31.
WORK, Danielle, and Blake E. Bauder, Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 5.
ZOOK, Leroy and Susie, Richland, a daughter at home, June 8.