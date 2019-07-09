Births logo
BACH, Dennis M. and Brooke, York, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 4.

BEILER, Benjamin F. and Sarah G. (Stoltzfus), 72 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks, a son, at home, July 5.

BLANK, Samuel and Ruth (King), Nottingham, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, July 5.

ESH, Stevie and Rachel G. (Esh), Kirkwood, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, July 3.

FISHER, Kaleigh, and Dylan McGhee, Quarryville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 3.

GRAY, Rose, and Luis Luciano, Lititiz, a son, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, July 6.

HACKART, Victoria, and Juston D. Palmer, Leola, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 4.

HELLER, Paul D. and Katrina (Wenger), Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 4.

HOFMANN, Alison Sherman, and Kenneth Tomaszfski, Millersville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 6.

KING, Andrew and Kristine (Harlerode), New York City, a daughter, at Mount Sinai Hospital, New York, June 25. Maternal grandparents are Paul and Kathy Harclerode, Lancaster.

KING, Nyree, Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 5.

KONG, Lyla, and Jayden C. Benner, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 4.

LANTZ, Joseph and Grace (Saggese), Gordonville, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, July 6.

LOEW, Robert T. and Tara, Landisville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 4.

MARTIN, Stephen E. and Jennifer (Updike), Reinholds, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, July 7.

MATTHEWS, Gemija, and Kamaal G. Gantz, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 5.

MEJIA, Samuel, and Greisly Jimenez-Ruiz, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 4.

RIVERA, Belinda, and Alfredo Rosario, Wrightsville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 2.

TEETER, Kristi, and Mason Rottmund, Elizabethtown, a son, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, Friday.

SINACORE, Patrick M. and Erin, Wrightsville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 3.

VLASHAJ, Orgert and Shpresa, Washington Boro, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 5.

YODER, John David and Kathryn (Fisher), New Holland, a son, at home, July 7.