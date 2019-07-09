BACH, Dennis M. and Brooke, York, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 4.
BEILER, Benjamin F. and Sarah G. (Stoltzfus), 72 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks, a son, at home, July 5.
BLANK, Samuel and Ruth (King), Nottingham, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, July 5.
ESH, Stevie and Rachel G. (Esh), Kirkwood, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, July 3.
FISHER, Kaleigh, and Dylan McGhee, Quarryville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 3.
GRAY, Rose, and Luis Luciano, Lititiz, a son, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, July 6.
HACKART, Victoria, and Juston D. Palmer, Leola, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 4.
HELLER, Paul D. and Katrina (Wenger), Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 4.
HOFMANN, Alison Sherman, and Kenneth Tomaszfski, Millersville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 6.
KING, Andrew and Kristine (Harlerode), New York City, a daughter, at Mount Sinai Hospital, New York, June 25. Maternal grandparents are Paul and Kathy Harclerode, Lancaster.
KING, Nyree, Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 5.
KONG, Lyla, and Jayden C. Benner, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 4.
LANTZ, Joseph and Grace (Saggese), Gordonville, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, July 6.
LOEW, Robert T. and Tara, Landisville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 4.
MARTIN, Stephen E. and Jennifer (Updike), Reinholds, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, July 7.
MATTHEWS, Gemija, and Kamaal G. Gantz, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 5.
MEJIA, Samuel, and Greisly Jimenez-Ruiz, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 4.
RIVERA, Belinda, and Alfredo Rosario, Wrightsville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 2.
TEETER, Kristi, and Mason Rottmund, Elizabethtown, a son, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, Friday.
SINACORE, Patrick M. and Erin, Wrightsville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 3.
VLASHAJ, Orgert and Shpresa, Washington Boro, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 5.
YODER, John David and Kathryn (Fisher), New Holland, a son, at home, July 7.