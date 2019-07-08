BEILER, Benjamin F. and Sadie G. (Soltzfus), 72 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks, a son, at home, July 5.
BROWN, Melanie, and Logan S. Andrew, New Holland, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 2.
CREASY, Shelly, and Justin T. Welsh, Columbia, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 2.
DODDS, Matthew R. and Mary (Stein), Elizabethtown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 2.
ERB, Emilie, and Alexander J. Heinlein-Gappa, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 2.
FISHER, William J. and Destiny (Demmitt), Wrightsville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 2.
FULGENZI, Jarrad M. and Kaitlyn (Deardorff), a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 1.
GREIDER, Benjamin M. and Alysha (Miller), a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 28.
HESS, Kaycee, and Meleik S. Crenshaw, Columbia, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 1.
HOOVER, Laverne M. and Esther Z. (Sensenig), Ephrata, a son at home, July 4.
KING, John K. and Sadie (Esh), Christiana, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, July 4.
LONIE, Kari, and David M. Knapik, Leola, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 29.
LY, Nara and Julissa, a son, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, July 3.
MALAVE, Migdalia, and Xavier Quirindongo, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 1.
MOBARAK, Andrew G. and Angela, Mount Joy, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 3.
POUDYAL, Lomash, and Bhima Subedi, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 1.
SHELLY, Christopher J. and Janelle (Nolt), a son, at Women & Babies Hospital,Tuesday.
SMUCKER, Joseph B. and Annie (Stoltzfus), Atglen, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, July 4.
WITMAN, Josiah, and Erin (Martin), Ephrata, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 3.