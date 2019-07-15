Births logo
BABBITT, Sean and Laura, East Petersburg, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 9.

BONILLA, Cesar J., and Kiara Torres, Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 7.

CARROLL, Philip M. and Jenna, Marietta, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 8.

DEUBLER, Timothy E. and Holly (Ober), Ephrata, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 9.

DEWITT, Nikki, and Idian Cortez, Mount Joy, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Julu 9.

GROFF, Nicole, and Zachary E. Hildebrand, Narvon, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 7.

HOOVER, Leonard and Lorrain (Leid), New Holland, a son, at home, July 12.

HOWE, Shannon, and Anthony M. Villani, Conestoga, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 10.

INK, Derek M. and Jessica, Mohnton, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 9.

LEMON, Amber, Lebanon, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 6.

MUSSER, Jeffrey G. and Emily (Witmer), Lebanon, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, July 12.

NARO, Christopher F. and Brooke, Leola, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 8.

NEISS, Katelyn, and Stephen A. Russo, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Tuesday.

PACHECO, Litana, Lancaster, and Hector J. Martinez, Neptune, New Jersey, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 7.

THANG, Shwe K., and Caei Sean, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 8.

WEAVER, Ronald B. and Christy (Davis), Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 10.

WEITZEL, Christopher S. and Elizabeth (Gehman), Akron, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 10.

ZAPATA, David and Chelsea, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 9.