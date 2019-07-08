FISHER, John G. and Esther E. (King), 274 Scotland Road, Quarryville, a daughter, at home, July 4.
GLICK, Elmer and Sylvia (Stoltzfoos), 4052 Ridge Road, Gordonville, a daughter, at home, July 4.
HOLLINGSHEAD, Millard and Mary (Groff), Stevens, a son, at home, July 4.
KING, Wayne and Susanne (Stoltzfus), Narvon, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, July 4.
MORGAN, Kyle and Courtney (Gordner), Ephrata, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, July 2.
STOLTZFUS, Mervin and Mary (Riehl), Narvon, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, July 2.