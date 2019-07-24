BEILER, Josiah and Annie (Fisher), 624 Conowingo Road, Quarryville, a daughter, at home, July 20.
CRUZ, Roberto III and Aisha, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 19.
ESCH, Henry and Katie (Stoltzfoos), 134 Sawmill Road, New Providence, a son, at home, July 20.
GARRETT, Andrew B. and Ashley (Singer), Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 20.
JACOBS, Richard A. and Ashley (Cole), Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 21.
KING, Christian and Emma (Petersheim), 27 Esh Road, New Providence, a son, at home, July 22.
KING, Leon Jay and Barbie Ann (Stoltzfus), Leola, a daughter, at home, July 22.
KOTZMOYER, Nathaniel and Kelsey, Elizabethtown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 20.
LEWIS, Angela, and Shane M. Gregorio, Ephrata, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 15.
MARTIN, Joshua and Nicole (Shumaker), 672 Lititz Road, Manheim, a daughter, at home, July 21.
MAY, Brittany V., and Joshua M. Jeffries, Columbia, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 18.
MICCICHE, Mark and Alana, (Weaver), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 22.
MILLER, Levi and Emma (Stoltzfus), 12860 Collinsville Road, Brogue, a son, at home, July 22.
MILLER, Omar and Lydia (Blank), 340 Hollow Road, New Providence, a daughter, at home, July 21.