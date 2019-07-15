BARRY, Kevin P. and Ashlea, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 12.
BELAVOIS, Zachary and Amanda (Santos), Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, July 11.
BENEDICT, Abby, and Cody Nickel, Elizabethtown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 11.
CARABALLO, Erica, and Michael C. McGill, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 10.
FISHER, David B. and Martha J., Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, July 11.
GOOD, Austin and Celina (Nissley), Strasburg, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 12.
GRISSINGER, Jonathan E. and Twila, Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 12.
HOSTETTER, Katherine, Ephrata, and Anthony Colon Sr., Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 10.
LUCIANO, Angelica Maria, and Alfredo Chango, Reading, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, July 12.
MARANZANO, Salvatore, and Rosalba M. Giambanco, Strasburg, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 11.
McMILLION, Austin C. and Amber (Brenneman), Quarryville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 11.
MENDEZ, Andrea, Lititz, and Brian S. Arnold, Myerstown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 9.
MILLER, John and Katie (Beiler), Parkesburg, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, July 13.
SEVARIN, Seranise, and Markenson Enelasse, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 11.
SHARP, Matthew and Shayna (Buchmoyer), Manheim, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, July 12.
STOLTZFUS, Arlyn and Miriam R. (Stoltzfus), Leola, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, July 13.
STOLTZFUS, Michael J. and Rachel, Ronks, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 11.
STOLTZFUS, Steven and Linda Mae (King), Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, July 11.
ZIMMERMAN, Lewis and Louise (Shirk), East Earl, a son, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, July 13.