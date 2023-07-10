Births logo

BEILER, John and Esther (Beiler), Peach Bottom, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, July 6.

DELGADO, Pablo and Liliana Salvador Delgado, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 3.

ESH, Mark and Malinda (Zook), Paradise, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, July 6.

FARBER, Bradley and Sabrina, Middletown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 4.

GEHMAN, Jeremy B. and Lisa (Bollinger), Ephrata, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 4.

MARTINEZ CRUZ, Pablo Juan and Yamilex Rodriguez Reyes, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 2.

MCFERREN, Shane H. and Kelly (Lenahan), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 3.

NOLT, Walter and Rosene (Martin), Lebanon, a son, at home, July 6.

SAYED ZADA, Sayed Abdul Qader and Sediqa Mohammadi, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 2.

SHOFF, Christopher M. and Julie (Urbanik), Millersville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 3.

STOLTZFOOS, Levi and Mary (Lantz), Gordonville, a daughter, at home, June 17.

SWAREY, Aaron and Lydia (Stoltzfus), Lincoln University, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, July 7.

WOLF, Thomas O. and Kaylei Smith, Millersville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 3.

