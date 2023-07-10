BEILER, John and Esther (Beiler), Peach Bottom, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, July 6.
DELGADO, Pablo and Liliana Salvador Delgado, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 3.
ESH, Mark and Malinda (Zook), Paradise, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, July 6.
FARBER, Bradley and Sabrina, Middletown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 4.
GEHMAN, Jeremy B. and Lisa (Bollinger), Ephrata, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 4.
MARTINEZ CRUZ, Pablo Juan and Yamilex Rodriguez Reyes, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 2.
MCFERREN, Shane H. and Kelly (Lenahan), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 3.
NOLT, Walter and Rosene (Martin), Lebanon, a son, at home, July 6.
SAYED ZADA, Sayed Abdul Qader and Sediqa Mohammadi, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 2.
SHOFF, Christopher M. and Julie (Urbanik), Millersville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 3.
STOLTZFOOS, Levi and Mary (Lantz), Gordonville, a daughter, at home, June 17.
SWAREY, Aaron and Lydia (Stoltzfus), Lincoln University, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, July 7.
WOLF, Thomas O. and Kaylei Smith, Millersville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 3.