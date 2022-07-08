Births logo

BADILLO, John and Jessica, Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, June 21.

DAVIDSON, Isis, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 30.

ESH, Evan N. and Nancy, New Holland, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 4.

ESH, Stephen L. and Esther, Paradise, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 5.

FRIEDMAN, Jacob S. and Paige (Cook), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 4.

GABISA, Mathiwos T. and Tadelu Lemo, Marietta, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 1.

GINTER, Logan and Ashley, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 3.

HINTON, Shariya, and Richard P. Alston, Marietta, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 5.

HOLDER, Kasdan A. and Antonella (DiGuido), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 2.

HOUGH, Bryson N. and Kerri (Althouse), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 3.

KING, Benuel K. and Katie S. (Lantz), Manheim, a son, at home, July 5.

LANTZ, Michael L. and Lena, Gap, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 5.

LEAMAN, Zachary and Rachel (Rutt), East Earl, a son, at UPMC Lititz, July 5.

MCFARLAND, Tiffany, and Michael J. Ryder, Paradise, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 2.

MORRISON, Brendan T. and Kloe (Musselman), Willow Street, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 2.

SMUCKER, John F. Jr. and Miriam K. (Stoltzfus), 222 Summitville Road, New Holland, a daughter, at home, July 6.

SMUCKER, Joseph and Rebecca (Lantz), 6171 Division Highway, Narvon, a son, at home, July 5.

SNYDER, Michael and Rebecca Taylor, Elizabethtown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 4.

STOLTZFUS, Allen Lee and Lydia Mae (Esh), 2807 Church Road, Bird-in-Hand, a son, at home, July 4.

STOLTZFUS, Amos and Annie (Zook), Gap, a daughter, at home, July 5.

VARGAS, Dalitza, Mountville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 30.

WITMER, Joe R. and Mary (Burkhart), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 2.

