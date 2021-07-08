ALLGYER, Benuel and Rebecca (Stoltzfus), Honey Brook, a daughter, at home, July 5.
ANGELUCCI, Andrea, and Carson W. Kegerreis, Marietta, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 4.
BANKA, Sara, and Anthony W. Waltwood, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 3.
BEILER, Isaac and Ruth (Beiler), Quarryville, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, July 6.
ESH, David K. and Annie S. (Beiler), 374 Mount Sidney Road, a son, at home, July 7.
FAZENBAKER, Alyssa M., and Michael S. Kiner, Lancaster, a son and daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 3.
GARCIA RAMOS, Michelle, and Jose Casiano Rivera, Akron, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 4.
KENNEDY, Joseph M. and Briena, Gap, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 3.
KIJEK, Christopher David and Trisha (Eisele), West Lawn, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 3.
KING, Daniel J. and Catherine L. (Stoltzfus), 758 Quarry Road, Gap, a daughter, at home, July 6.
KNEISLEY, Cameron J. and Taylor, Holtwood, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 4.
KING, John and Emma (Glick), 305 Snake Lane, Kinzers, a daughter, at home, July 6.
KINSINGER, Emanuel and Rebecca (Beiler), 178 Hollow Road, Delta, a son, at home, June 25.
LACHAPELLE, Brittany, and Andrew P. Moran, Elizabethtown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 3.
LANDIS, Tanyr, and Brady Morgan, Stevens, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 4.
LOEB, Curtis C. and Kaitlyn, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 30.
LUMBATIS, Scott A. and Andrea (Hostetter), Palmyra, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 4.
MARTIN, Jordan K. and Regina (Martin), Denver, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, July 6.
MCGHIE, Essence, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 4.
NDAGIJIMANA, Kamanzi and Nyiraburanga Mukadisi, Gordonville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 3.
NOLT, Cameron D. and Brittany, Mount Joy, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 2.
RIEHL, Reuben and Melinda (Zook), Bird-in-Hand, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, July 7.
ROSADO, Yamie, and Richard Rentas, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 4.
WISE, Christopher S. and Kaylia, Denver, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 3.