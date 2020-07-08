BEILER, Samuel and Katie (Lapp), Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, a daughter, at home, June 18.
FISHER, Daniel and Linda (Beiler), Honey Brook, a daughter, at home, July 6.
FISHER, David and Mary (Stoltzfus), Trail Road, Elizabethtown, a daughter, at home, June 29.
FISHER, Jacob and Sarah (Lapp), Brenneman Road, Willow Street, a daughter, at home, June 25.
FISHER, John and Katie (Glick), Cullen Road, Oxford, a daughter, at home, June 22.
FISHER, Emanuel and Miriam (Beiler), Magnolia Drive, Holtwood, a son, at home, July 1.
KING, John and Elizabeth (Esh), McHenry Road, Cochranville, a son, at home, June 28.
KINSINGER, Andrew and Barbara (Smoker), Whiteside Drive, Oxford, a daughter, at home June 29.
LAPP, Aaron and Katie (Esch), Myers Road, Red Lion, a son, at home, June 19.
LAPP, Levi and Barbie (Beiler), South Belmont Road, Paradise, a son, at home, July 4.
MIELE, Joseph and Elise, Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, July 5.
STOLTZFOOS, Joshua and Lydia (Lapp), Peters Creek Road, Peach Bottom, a son, at home June 18.
STOLTZFUS, Benuel and Sarah (Zook), Sawmill Road, Cochranville, a daughter, at home, June 20.
STOLTZFUS, Daniel and Lavina (Miller), New London Road, Lincoln University, a son, at home, June 22.
STOLTZFUS, Elmer and Emma (Lapp), Hickory Road, Stewartstown, a son, at home, June 27.
STOLTZFUS, Stevie and Barbara (King), Mount Pleasant Road, Honey Brook, a daughter, at home, June 23.
ZIMMERMAN, John and Ellen (Nolt), Ephrata, a son, at UPMC Lititz, July 4.