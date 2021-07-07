AUKER, Cody and Katie (Witwer), Manheim, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, July 2.
FENICCHIA, Dominic and Ashley (McGinnis), Ephrata, a son, at UPMC Lititz, July 2.
GROFF, Brandon and Carrie (Shertz), Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, July 2.
HARVEY, Kyle J. and Laura (Heath), New Providence, a daughter at Women & Babies Hospital, July 2.
KINGSINGER, Emanuel and Rebecca (Beiler), 178 Hollow Road, Delta, a son, at home, June 25.
MARTINEZ, Fabian and Jessica, Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, July 4
STOLTZFUS, Elmer S. and Barbara S. (Stoltzfus), 329 Millwood Road, Gap, a son, at home, July 4.
STOLTZFUS, David and Emma (Lantz), 237 Pine Grove Road, Nottingham, a son, at home, July 4.
STORY, Braden and Jazmyn, Mohnton, a son, at UPMC Lititz, July 2.
WANNER, Zachary E. and Kelli (Eck), Lebanon, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 1.
WELCH, Todd M. and Kimberly (Ruth), Mountville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 2.
ZIMMERMAN, Ken and Crystal (High), Manheim, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 2.