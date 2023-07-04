BEALS, Nathan E. and Victoria (Thorsen), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 30.
BUFFA, Giuseppe P.C and Enrica, Mount Joy, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 29.
CASSELL, Kanisha, Carlisle, and Isaiah Rideout, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 30.
DALY, Christopher and Danielle, Reinholds, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 30.
ESH, Samuel and Emma, Lancaster, a son, at home, June 30.
HURST, Timothy and Matilda (Wenger), Kirkwood, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, July 2.
KING, David Lee and Rachel, Narvon, a daughter, at Reading Hospital, July 2.
KUNES, Marc A. and Danielle Feinberg, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 28.
LITZENBERGER, Daniel and Janice (Weiler), Fredericksburg, a son, at home, July 2.
O’KEEFE, Jason P. and Brittany, Quarryville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 1.
SCHAEFFER, Kyle and Rebekah (Anderson), Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, June 30.
SNYDER, Anthony and Lucille (Horst), Ashland, a daughter, at home, July 2.