BEALS, Nathan E. and Victoria (Thorsen), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 30.

BUFFA, Giuseppe P.C and Enrica, Mount Joy, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 29.

CASSELL, Kanisha, Carlisle, and Isaiah Rideout, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 30.

DALY, Christopher and Danielle, Reinholds, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 30.

ESH, Samuel and Emma, Lancaster, a son, at home, June 30.

HURST, Timothy and Matilda (Wenger), Kirkwood, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, July 2.

KING, David Lee and Rachel, Narvon, a daughter, at Reading Hospital, July 2.

KUNES, Marc A. and Danielle Feinberg, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 28.

LITZENBERGER, Daniel and Janice (Weiler), Fredericksburg, a son, at home, July 2.

O’KEEFE, Jason P. and Brittany, Quarryville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 1.

SCHAEFFER, Kyle and Rebekah (Anderson), Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, June 30.

SNYDER, Anthony and Lucille (Horst), Ashland, a daughter, at home, July 2.

