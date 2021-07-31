Births logo

FISHER, Mervin and Anna (Zook), Honey Brook, a daughter, at home, July 29.

FISHER, Roy and Bena (Stoltzfoos), 88 Hess Road, Quarryville, a son at home, July 26.

KING, Alvin and Esther (Fisher), 382 Red Well Road, New Holland, a son, at home, July 28.

LAPP, Aaron R. and Malinda E. (Stoltzfus), 24 Hickory Drive, Quarryville, a daughter, at home, July 30.

MAUN, Matthew and Kathryn (Perhacs), Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, July 26.

NOLT, Anthony and Esther (Wentz), Bainbridge, a daughter, at home, July 30.

PETERSHEIM, Lloyd and Mary Jane (King), Honey Brook, a daughter, at home, July 28.

RISSER, Kyle and Jacinda (Kilmer), New Holland, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, July 30.

ROSARIO, Giovanni and Alyxandra Hendrie, Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, July 27.

STOLTZFUS, Leon Ray and Lillian S. (Fisher), 102 Hartman Bridge Road, Ronks, a son, at home, July 28.

