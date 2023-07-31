ANDERSON, Kyle E. and Rebecca, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 25.
BARNETT, Brad and Kimberly, Manheim, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 26.
BOOTHE, Skyler, and Isaac Franco-Ward, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 24.
BRENNAN, Sean M. and Rachel (DiRenzo), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 26.
BULLARD, Amanda, and Troy Stoltzfus, Terre Hill, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 26.
CAMPBELL, David James Andrew and Christiina Louise (Berg), Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, July 27.
CANNON, Andrew and Amy, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 24.
CONOVER-MCMILLEN, Raven, and Zachariah Byers, Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, July 28.
COLLINS, Daniel and Kerri, Lebanon, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 25.
CUTSHALL, Justin and Jennifer, Hellam, a son and daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 25.
DELEON, Natalia, and Joseph M. Dube, Gordonville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 23.
DELONG, Thomas and Larissa, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 25.
HOFFMEIER, Tyler T. and Rebecca, York, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 24.
HORST, Lyle E. and Kimberly (Martin), Honey Brook, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 23.
KLING, Austin R. and Luliana (Hershey), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 25.
LEHMAN, Micah and Kelsey, New Providence, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 24.
LUKAC, Christina, and Steven Jacobs, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 24.
MARTIN, Joash and Joanna, Holtwood, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, July 26.
MARTIN, Rodney and Melody (Halteman), Fredericksburg, a daughter, at home, July 28.
MILLER, Jordan and Ingrid, Elizabethtown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 23.
MOBLEY, Kieona, and Pedro Santiago Jr., Ephrata, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 25.
NESBITT, DeShawn D. and Kristin C. Murphy, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 24.
OBER, Jasmine, and Nathaniel R. Alvarado, Columbia, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 24.
OZAETA, Jeffrey C. and Jordan, Columbia, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 26.
ROCK, Dominic and Briana (Schaller), Parkesburg, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, July 28.
SANTIAGO, BrendaLee, and Elias A. Nieves Jr., Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, July 27.
SCHULER, Jonathan and Marilyn (Burkhart), Lititz, a daughter, at home, July 28.