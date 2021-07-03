GODDARD, Michael and Lisa (Gorman), Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, June 29.
KAUFFMAN, Raymond and Rebecca (Glick), 491 Beagle Road, Bethel, a daughter, at home, June 29.
KING, Amos and Rachel (Miller), 84 Truce Road, New Providence, a daughter, at home, June 29.
KING, Enos and Emma (Stoltzfus), 152 Westbrook Road, Peach Bottom, a daughter at home, June 30.
LAPP, Joseph and Annie (Fisher), 125 S. Belmont Road, Paradise, a son, at home, June 27.
MARTIN, Dwight and Judith (Hurst), Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, June 30.
MILLER, Amos and Rachel (Stoltzfoos), 1202 River Road, Quarryville, a daughter, at home, June 29.
RIEHL, Ephraim and Laura (Fisher), New Holland, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, July 1.
SMOKER, Joseph and Mary (Stoltzfus), 1727 White Oak Road, Strasburg, a daughter, at home, July 1.
STOLTZFUS, Aaron and Malinda (Smucker), 95 S. Little Britain Road, Nottingham, a daughter, at home, June 30.
STOLTZFUS, David and Lizanne (Beiler), Gap, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, July 1.