BEILER, David and Anna (King), 476A Quaker Church Road, Christiana, a son, at home, July 25.
FISHER, Samuel and Fannie (Stoltzfus), 1564A N. Slate Hill Road, Peach Bottom, a son, at home, July 23.
GLICK, Aaron and Annie Mae (King), Coatesville, a son, at home, July 28.
NOLT, Isaac and Arlene (Martin), New Holland, a son, at home, July 27.
STOLTZFUS, Abner and Sadie (Fisher), 430 Baumgardner Road, Willow Street, a daughter, at home, July 23.
STOLTZFUS, Stephen J. and Lydiann K. (Stoltzfus), 266 Tuquan Glen Road, Holtwood, a son, at home, July 27.
YODER, Stephen and Katie (Lapp), 76 Spring Hill Road, Delta, a daughter, at home, July 25.
ZOOK, Jeremy and Sheena (King), New Holland, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, July 27.