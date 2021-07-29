BIAGIO, Nathan A. and Abigail, Wrightsville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 24.
BYLER, Eli Z. and Mary S. (Blank), Kirkwood, a son, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, July 26.
DIXON, Markiah, and Walberto J. Ramos, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 22.
EBERSOLE, John Mark and Barbie Ann (Smucker), Bird- in-Hand, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 23.
ENCK, Ashlie,and Paul Weigand, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 25.
HESLOP, Devin K. and Ashley, Elizabethtown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 24.
KARR, Megan, and Henry Perez, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 25.
KENNEFF, Joseph J. and Kristen (Harrower), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 23.
MCPEAK, Alexander and Kaitlyn (Little), Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 24.
MUNDIS, Brandon and Heather (Barshinger), York, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 24.
RINGEMARY, Katelyn, and Benjamin S. Wolf, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 24.
ROSA, Jocelyn, and Jonathon Rosado, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 23.
SANTIAGO, Cesar J. and Michelle (Weaver), Akron, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 25.
STOLTZFOOS, Elam and Miriam (Stoltzfus), Strasburg, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, July 27.
STOLTZFUS, Omar and Mary Sue (Riehl), Parkesburg, a son, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, July 26.
UWAJENEZA, Divine, and Habineza Nzutunga, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 23.