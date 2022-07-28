CAULER, John Jr. and Katrina (Lorah), 1070 Marticville Road, Pequea, a daughter at home, July 27.
EBERLY, Allen and Deborah Fay (Shirk), Denver, a son, at UPMC Lititz, July 24.
ESH, Mervin and Ruthie (Kauffman), Gordonville, a daughter, at home, July 26.
FICKETT, Seth and Natalie (Anders), Parkesburg, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, July 27.
GLICK, Daniel B. and Lillian L. (King), New Providence, a son, at home, July 26.
HACKMAN, Morgan, and Jacob Schmidt, Pequea, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 23.
JAQUEZ, Yordani and Kiancy Sanchez, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 24.
KAMEL, Shenouda M. and Manal M. Nasr, Columbia, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 23.
MARTIN, Leroy and Glenda (Zimmerman), Morgantown, a son, at home, July 24.
MCGINN, Stephen M. and Shelby (Grube), Halifax, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 22.
REIFF, Jeffrey Nathan and Kaylah Jade (Rutt), Myerstown, a daughter, at Lebanon Valley Birth Center, July 13.
REYNOSO, Joshua and Ashley, York, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 22.
SENSENIG, Vernon H. and Lois Ann (Oberholtzer), East Earl, a son, at home, July 26.
SMUCKER, Melvin Lee and Linda Sue, New Holland, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 22.
STOLTZFUS, David and Kelsey, Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 24.
STOLTZFUS, John and Naomi (Riehl), New Providence, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, July 25.
WEAVER, Matthew Paul and Christie Ann (Caldwell), Hellam, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 23.
ZOOK, Benuel S. and Emma B. (Stoltzfus), Peach Bottom, a son, at home, July 26.