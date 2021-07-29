AMATO, Joe and Kelsey, Landisville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 22.
BLEDSOE, Josh G. and Jessica (Miller), Drumore, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 23.
EBERLY, Chad, and Kristin Kegel, Manheim, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 23.
ENGLEHART, Audrey, and Dedrick Smith, Columbia, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 23.
FAUS, Andrew and Delphine (Steiner), Hegins, a son, at home, July 26.
HAGELGANS, William A. and Tabitha, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 23.
HALDEMAN, Abigail, and Samuel Freidly, Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 22.
KATUWAO, Indra, and Siojana Rajbanghi, Mountville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 23.
KELLEY, Chad and Brittany, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 23.
ORTIZ BONILLA, Xiomayra, and Angel Luis Barzaga Torres, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 23.
REDCAY, Danielle L., and Michael A. Lewis, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 23.
TONCINI, Blaec and Zari, Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, July 23.
WEAVER, David and Darla, Coatesville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 23.