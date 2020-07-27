Births logo

BRUBAKER, Melvin and Lisa (Shirk), Narvon, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, July 24.

DAVIES, Scott T. and Kimberly (Landis), Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 22.

HAYES, Andrew Richard Lavalle and Summer Scott, Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, July 25.

KNAUB, Ethan and Anna (Swenda), Elizabethtown, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, July 25.

LAPP, Daniel L. and Malinda E. (Smucker), Holtwood, a son, at home, July 24.

LEIGEY, Marcus and Kenzi, Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 23.

LIGHT, Jason D. and Stephanie (McCoy), Columbia, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 21.

MALONEY, Daniel Emery and Melise (Michlen), Mohnton, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 23.

MCGLOTHIN, David Z. and Amber (Herr), Lebanon, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 22.

MILLER, Elam and Elizabeth (Lapp), Kinzers, a son, at home, July 24.

NOLT, Jonathan Rae and Junita Marie (Weaver), Cochranville, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, July 26.

PAYNE, Quetesha, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 23.

PEACHER, Joshua R. and Sara (Gertler), Landisville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 21.

RHOADS, Bobby J. and Brooke, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 24.

STAHL, John T. and Tara (Price), Pequea, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 20.

SWANGER, Matthew T. and Jaclyn Kain, Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 21.

ZDANCEWIC, David and Catherine, Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, July 25.

