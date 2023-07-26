GLICK, Abner and Marian (Fisher), Lititz, a daughter, at home, July 25.
JENDRAS, David L. and Kathryn (Hults), Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 22.
KRISCIUNAS, Kevin and Felicia, Ephrata, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 21.
MARTIN, Caleb and Brittiny (Griffith), 219 E. High St., Manheim, a daughter, at home, July 21.
MITHAIL, Michael and Nermein Hana, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 19.
NOLT, Leroy B. and Janet S. (Leid), Ephrata, a son, at home, July 24.
RIEHL, Samuel and Rebecca (Stoltzfus), 31 Hatville Road, Gordonville, a daughter, at home, July 19.
STOLTZFUS, Samuel and Barbie (Stoltzfus), 15 St. Francis Way, Holtwood, a son, at home, July 22.
STOLTZFUS, Samuel and Naomi (King), 721 Byerland Church Road, Willow Street, a son, at home, July 22.
WINGER, Jenna and Travis Hoffer, Ephrata, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, July 22.