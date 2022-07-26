Births logo

ALLYGER, Levi and Katie (Fisher), Coatesville, a son, at home, July 21.

BINDER, Shakeena L., Leola, and Jean P. Bienaise, Mount Wolf, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 22.

ENNIS, Steven J., and Taylor Bare, Maytown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 22.

GLICK, Elam and Mary (Stoltzfus), Strasburg, a son, at home, July 21.

HURSH, Matthew H. and Kristina (Fox), Stevens, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle, July 23.

KING, Daniel R. and Suzanne (Lapp), New Holland, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 23.

RESSLER, Joshua and Tyler (Broyles), Strasburg, a son, at Birth Care and Family Health Services, July 25.

STOLTZFUS, Elmer and Anna (Fisher), Columbia, a son, at home, July 24.

ZIMMERMAN, Zachary J. and Ashlee (Hoover), Wernersville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 22.

