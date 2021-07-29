ALCIVAR, Ricardo and Bethany (Hallman), Lebanon, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 16.
APONTE, Ashley, and Jawon W. Christopher, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 23.
BEILER, Leroy and Esther (King), Gap, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, July 23.
DIENNER, John and Anna Ruth (Lapp), Gap, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 18.
FISHER, John Ervin and Miriam (Stoltzfus), Strasburg, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, July 22.
GUSTAFSON, Tommy and Houa, Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 14.
KING, Benuel and Emma (Esh), Strasburg, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, July 24.
LAPP, Richard S. and Tahnya (Dienner), New Holland, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 19.
LEFEVRE, Joshua M. and Katelyn (Kampen), Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 24.
NEMITH, Michael P. and Ashley (Rodgers), Columbia, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 18.
SHELLY, Joseph and Kelly Jo (Williamson), Conestoga, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, July 24.
SHIRK, Kevin and Lois Ann (Burkholder), 704 Red Run Road, New Holland, a son, at home, July 24.
SNYDER, Timothy Robert and Melisa Maria Baez, Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, July 22.
STOLTZFUS, David and Hannah (Huyard), Honey Brook, a son, at home, July 23.
STOLTZFUS, Vernon and Susan, Gordonville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 22.
ZOOK, Michael and Linda (Stoltzfus), 262 Cats Back Road, Ephrata, a daughter, at home, July 24.
ZOOK, Nelson L. and Lorelee (Chamberlin), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 18.