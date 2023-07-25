CARMICHAEL, Lisa, and Nicholas R. Abel, Middletown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 20.
KAUFFMAN, Jonas and Rebecca (Stoltzfus), Honey Brook, a son, at home, July 24.
KING, Enos B. and Emma (Stoltzfus), Willow Street, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 21.
MILES, Zachary D. and Taylor (Myers), Coatesville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 21.
NYCE, Joshua and Rachel (Meck), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 21.
STOLTZFOOS, Christian and Linda (Fisher), Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, July 21.
STOLTZFOOS, Elmer and Linda , Lititz, a daughter, at home, July 19.
SUMMERS, Stacy, and Andre A. Aleong, Columbia, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 22.
ZIMMERMAN, Michael D. and Janita E. (Martin), Ephrata, a daughter, at home, July 23.