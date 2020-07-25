BLANK, Benuel and Ruth (Riehl), New Providence, a son, at home, July 23.
BURKHOLDER, Alvin H. and Laura R. (Weaver), 13 Mill Road, Fleetwood, a daughter, at home, July 22. Paternal grandparents are Samuel and Anna Mary Burkholder. Maternal grandparents are Leroy and Edna Weaver, Stevens.
HIGGS, Jason and Robin Hicks, Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, July 22.
KING, Eli S. Jr. and Dorothy Sue (Stoltzfus), Ephrata, a son, at home, Thursday.
NOLT, Clair D. and Rosene B., New Holland, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, July 22.