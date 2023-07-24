BEILER, Sierra, Gordonville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 19.
BEILER, Steven and Kathryn (Glick), Mount Joy, a son, at home, July 22.
BRUCKHART, Derick and Rachel, Marietta, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 20.
ESH, Daniel and Rebecca (Stoltzfus), Quarryville, a daughter, at home, July 9.
FLEMMING, Matthew T. and Daniela (Sanchez), Ephrata, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 19.
GLICK, Moses and Ariana (Esch), Fawn Grove, a son, at home, July 5.
GOLDBERG, Jonathan A. and Kelly, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 19.
HARSH, Cory D. and Hanna, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 20.
HAYNICK, John M. and Crystal (Medina), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 20.
KIPE, Daniel C. and Stephanie, Mount Joy, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 20.
LAPP, Gideon and Ruthie (Stoltzfus), Coatesville, a daughter, at home, July 22.
MCHUGH, Jason C. and Shelby, Washington Boro, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 20.
OAT, Travis and Anna, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 19.
SANCHEZ, Michael Chino and Dayrelis Diaz, Columbia, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 19.
STOLTZFUS, Daniel Fisher and Bethany F. (Petersheim), Gordonville, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, July 21.
ZOOK, Samuel and Anna (Stoltzfus), New Freedom, a son, at home, July 19.