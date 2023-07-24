Births logo

BEILER, Sierra, Gordonville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 19.

BEILER, Steven and Kathryn (Glick), Mount Joy, a son, at home, July 22.

BRUCKHART, Derick and Rachel, Marietta, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 20.

ESH, Daniel and Rebecca (Stoltzfus), Quarryville, a daughter, at home, July 9.

FLEMMING, Matthew T. and Daniela (Sanchez), Ephrata, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 19.

GLICK, Moses and Ariana (Esch), Fawn Grove, a son, at home, July 5.

GOLDBERG, Jonathan A. and Kelly, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 19.

HARSH, Cory D. and Hanna, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 20.

HAYNICK, John M. and Crystal (Medina), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 20.

KIPE, Daniel C. and Stephanie, Mount Joy, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 20.

LAPP, Gideon and Ruthie (Stoltzfus), Coatesville, a daughter, at home, July 22.

MCHUGH, Jason C. and Shelby, Washington Boro, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 20.

OAT, Travis and Anna, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 19.

SANCHEZ, Michael Chino and Dayrelis Diaz, Columbia, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 19.

STOLTZFUS, Daniel Fisher and Bethany F. (Petersheim), Gordonville, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, July 21.

ZOOK, Samuel and Anna (Stoltzfus), New Freedom, a son, at home, July 19.

