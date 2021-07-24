BEILER, John Jr. and Emma Beiler (Stoltzfoos), Mount Joy, a son, at home, July 22.
FISHER, Israel and Annie (Beiler), Christiana, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, July 22.
FISHER, Levi S. and Susie L. (Lapp), 29 Hopkins Mill Road, New Providence, a son, at home, July 23.
HEISEY, Shervin and Bethany (Weaver), Jonestown, a daughter, at home,July 22.
KING, David and Rachel (Blank), 254 Mount Airy Road, New Providence, a son, at home, July 20.
LAPP, John and Kendra (Blantz), Lancaster, a daughter, at home, July 22.
STOLTZFUS, David and Annie (Fisher), 328 Bartville Road, Kirkwood, a daughter, at home, July 21.