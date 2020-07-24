ALLGYER, Reuben and Linda, Ronks, a son, at UPMC Lititz, July 21.
DEVER, Sierra, and Ryan Heffentrager, Pottstown, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, July 20.
GLICK, Daniel S. and Arie F. (Kauffman), 411 Red Hill Road, Pequea, a son, at home, July 22.
LAPP, John Mark and Erma, New Holland, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, July 21.
MARTIN, Anthony and Lynelle (Weaver), Stevens, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, July 22.
MARTIN, Brent L. and Nadine (Seibel), Denver, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, July 21.
PETERSHEIM, Daniel and Elizabeth (Stoltzfus), Quarryville, a daughter, at home, July 22.
STOLTZFUS, Stephen and Sadie (Beiler), Christiana, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, July 22.
WEAVER, Randall and Lavonne (Nolt) Fortuna, Missouri, a daughter, at the Community Wellness Clinic, Barnett, Missouri, July 14. Maternal grandparents are Aaron and Loretta Nolt, Ephrata. Paternal grandmother is Esther Weaver, Denver.