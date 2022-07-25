BRUBAKER, Curtis and Laura (Leinbach), Bethel, a daughter, at home, July 19.
FISHER, Jonathon Lee and Katrina (Fern), Fawn Grove, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 16.
FOX, Leonard and Miriam (Burkholder), Denver, a daughter, at home, July 21.
LAPP, Amos and Verna (Stoltzfus), Coatesville, a daughter, at home, July 21.
MARTIN, Karl and Lorianne (Martin), Newmanstown, a son, at home, July 20.
MORGAN, Lloyd M. and Qiuyan Gu, Hershey, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 15.
RUBY, Chad D. and Megan, York, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 17.
SHIRK, Alvin and Kathryn (Zimmerman), 1470 Kilmer Lane, Denver, a son, at home, July 19.
SMITH, Shonique, and Damon K. Jordan, Columbia, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Juluy 17.
STOLTZFUS, Levi K. and Ruth G. (Stoltzfus), 1593 Hunsecker Road, Bird-in-Hand, a son, at home, July 20.
TAIROV, Omar A. and Yevgeniya A. Tokareva, York, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 15.
WEAVER, Tyler Scott and Kayla Rachelle (Fox), Lititz, a daughter, at Lebanon Valley Birth Center, July 18.