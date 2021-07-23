EBERSOLE, Justin Merle and Mary Beth (Sensenig), Lebanon, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, July 19.
ESH, Amos and Annie (King), Lititz, a daughter, at home, July 21.
HESS, Andrew and Allison Whitehead, Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, July 19.
KING, Alvin and Rosanna (Stoltzfus), Leola, a son, at home, July 21.
STOLTZFUS, Menno and Mattie (Beiler), Christiana, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, July 21.
ZOOK, Benuel and Anna Mary (Fisher), Manheim, a son, at home, July 22.
ZOOK, Lizzie F. and David M. (Beiler), 12 Williams Run Road, Christiana, a son, at home, July 22.