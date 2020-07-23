BLANK, Benuel and Katie (Esch), 340 Booker Road, Delta, a son, at home, July 14.
BOND, Stephen E. and Brianna, Ephrata, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 19.
EBERSOLE, Lisa, and Lowell Fetscher, 583 Hamaker Road, Manheim, a son, at home, July 19.
ESH, Amos and Mary (Lapp), 320 Fulton View Road, Quarryville, a son, at home, July 21.
ESH, Amos and Sylvia (Kauffman), 2420 Arnold Road, Red Lion, a son, at home, July 16.
FISHER, John and Katie (Glick), 218 Quarry Road, Oxford, a daughter, at home, July 21.
MARTIN, Stephen R. and Kristine (Martin), Lititz, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, July 20.
MILLER, Aaron and Rebecca (Stoltzfus), 532 Valley Road, Quarryville, a daughter, at home, July 18.
NATAL GUZMAN, Angela, and Johnathan Soto, Colmbia, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 19.
PAGAN, Stacey N., and Pablo H. Carrizo, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 20.
PORTARO, Ian P. and Courtney, Terre Hill, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 20.
PRUDENTE, Dr. Jon-Paul and Dr. Kayleigh (Marinac), Leola, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 18.
SMOKER, Jonas and Sadie (Yoder), 490 Jackson School Road, Oxford, a son, at home, Saturday.
STOLTZFUS, Benjamin and Barbara (Stoltzfus), 642 Line Road, Delta, a daughter, at home, July 12.
STOLTZFUS, John and Rebecca (Beiler), 1331 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, a daughter, at home, July 18.
STOLTZFUS, Lloyd and Catherine (Blank), 142 Churchtown Road, Narvon, a daughter, at home, July 18.
STOLTZFUS, Raymond and Verna Rose (Stoltzfus), 22 Williams Run Road, Christiana, a son, at home, July 20.
WEAVER, Philip and Lois (Martin), New Holland, a son, at home, July 21.
ZOOK, Amos and Betsie (Beiler), 989 Smyrna Road, Kinzers, a daughter, at Chester County Hospital, July 13.