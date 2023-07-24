FISHER, Amos and Fannie Mae (Esh), East Earl, a son, at home, July 21.
GAWN, Alexander H. and Skye (Hewish-Schmid), Lancaster, a daughter, at home, July 18.
GIRISA, Yosef F. and Mitike Wakgati Tekalene, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 17.
MARTIN, Jonathon and LouAnn (Martin), Denver, a daughter, at home, July 21.
MILLER, Madison, and Maximo Z. Franco, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 18.
ORTIZ, Chastity E., and Joseph M. Schiavo, Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 17.
SCHREIBER, Ryan M. and Courtney (Roth), East Petersburg, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 18.
TOLEDO, Ivanna, and Antwan Harvin, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 17.
WISNER, Heather, and Robert B. Buki, Elizabethtown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 17.