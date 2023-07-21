Births logo

BEILER, Daniel and Sylvia (Fisher), 236 Little Britain Road, Nottingham, a son, at home, July 18.

BURRELL, Julius A. and Crystal, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 16.

ESH, Benuel and Barbie (King), 93 McIlvaine Road, Paradise, a son, at home, July 19.

FESTER, Jake L. and Cali Miles, Denver, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 17.

FISHER, Aaron M. and Mattie (Lapp), Ronks, a son, at UPMC Lititz, July 18.

GOOD, Eric and Brittany Bills, Christiana, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 13.

KLINE, Amber, and Robert H. Bridegam, West Lawn, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 15.

MARTIN, Andrew S. and Kierra (Metzler), Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 17.

MEDINA, Jolynn Guzman, and Miguel A. Guzman, Hummelstown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 17.

RAFFENSPERGER, Cheyenne, and Edward Lowe, York, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 17.

RODRIGUEZ, Genesis, and Raul D. Diaz Arroyo, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 17.

STOLTZFUS, Abner and Rebecca (Kauffman), 212 Cedar Hill Road, Peach Bottom, a daughter, at home, July 18.

STOLTZFUS, Michael Alan and Lena Rose (King), Gordonville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 15.

YOUNG, Benjamin R. and Kirsten (Broucht), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 16.

ZOOK, Joseph and Ruth Ann (Zook), Parkesburg, a son, at home, July 19.

