BEILER, Daniel and Sylvia (Fisher), 236 Little Britain Road, Nottingham, a son, at home, July 18.
BURRELL, Julius A. and Crystal, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 16.
ESH, Benuel and Barbie (King), 93 McIlvaine Road, Paradise, a son, at home, July 19.
FESTER, Jake L. and Cali Miles, Denver, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 17.
FISHER, Aaron M. and Mattie (Lapp), Ronks, a son, at UPMC Lititz, July 18.
GOOD, Eric and Brittany Bills, Christiana, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 13.
KLINE, Amber, and Robert H. Bridegam, West Lawn, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 15.
MARTIN, Andrew S. and Kierra (Metzler), Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 17.
MEDINA, Jolynn Guzman, and Miguel A. Guzman, Hummelstown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 17.
RAFFENSPERGER, Cheyenne, and Edward Lowe, York, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 17.
RODRIGUEZ, Genesis, and Raul D. Diaz Arroyo, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 17.
STOLTZFUS, Abner and Rebecca (Kauffman), 212 Cedar Hill Road, Peach Bottom, a daughter, at home, July 18.
STOLTZFUS, Michael Alan and Lena Rose (King), Gordonville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 15.
YOUNG, Benjamin R. and Kirsten (Broucht), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 16.
ZOOK, Joseph and Ruth Ann (Zook), Parkesburg, a son, at home, July 19.