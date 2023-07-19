BURKHOLDER, Amos and Gwen (Nolt), Icksburg, a daughter, at home, July 17.
ESH, Javan and Joy (Smoker), Ronks, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, July 16.
FISHER, David and Emma (Stoltzfus), 339 A. Gap Road, Ronks, a son, at home, July 13.
FISHER, Levi and Malinda (Fisher), 3647 A Gap Road, Ronks, a son, at home, July 13.
KING, Jonas and Anna, Denver, a daughter, at home, July 14.
KING, Jonathan and Sadie (Petersheim), 1960 Mine Road, Paradise, a son, at home, July 12.
KING, Samuel and Susie (Esh), 61 Shady Road, Christiana, a son, at home, July 10.
LAPP, John and Arie (Fisher), 167 Krantz Mill Road, New Providence, a daughter, at home, July 17.
MARTIN, Benjamin J. and Kaylene M. (Leid), Mohnton, a daughter, at home, July 16.
MILLER, Wesley and Katie Jo (Reeves), 2009 Cider Press Road, Manheim, twin sons, at home, July 17.
REIF, Leonard S. and Mary Ellen (Hoover), Lititz, a son, at home, July 18.
SMOKER, Joseph and Mary (Stoltzfus), 1727 White Oak Road, Strasburg, a daughter, at home, July 14.
SPELLER, Porscha, Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, July 15.
STOLTZFUS, Benuel and Sylvia (King), Oxford, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, July 18.
STOLTZFUS, Elam and Elizabeth (Esh), 1411 Woodbine Road, Airville, a son, at home, July 12.
STOLTZFUS, Melvin P. and Sadie F. (Stoltzfus), Oxford, a son, at home, July 17.