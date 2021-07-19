ALBAUGH , Matt and Logan (Kramer), Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, July 16.
ESCH, Raymond K. and Elizabeth A. (Esh), 25 Creamery Road, Pequea, a son, at home, July 16.
ESH, Elmer and Mary (Stoltzfus), 157 Sinclair Road, Delta, a daughter, at home, July 10.
FINKEY, John R. and Melissa S. (Felsinger), Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, July 16.
FISHER, Crist L. and Barbie P. (Stoltzfus), 212 Little Beaver Road, Strasburg, a daughter, at home, July 16.
FISHER, Joseph and Linda (King), 197B Pencroft Drive, Holtwood, a son, at home, July 13.
KING, Aaron and Esther (Glick), Honey Brook, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, July 18.
KING, Christian and Annie (Beiler), 2135 Bald Eagle Road, Drumore, a daughter, at home, July 9.
LAPP, Levi and Leah (Fisher), 1146 Goshen Mill Road, Peach Bottom, a daughter, at home, July 10.
KING, Mahlon and Mary (Zook), Leola, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, July 16.
STOLTZFOOS, Amos and Mary (Stoltzfus), 149 Cinder Road, New Providence, a son, at home, July 15.
STOLTZFUS, Aaron S. and Leah Mae (Fisher), 5200 Old Strasburg Road, Kinzers, a son, at home, July 17.
STOLTZFUS, Abner G. and Malinda B. (Stoltzfus), 96 S. Groffdale Road, Leola, a son, at home, July 17.
STOLTZFUS, David and Susie (Beiler), 10 Kauffman Road, Cochranville, a daughter, at home, July 13.