Lancaster County Births: July 17, 2022 LANCASTERONLINE Jul 18, 2022 SMITH, Summer Rose, and Tyrel E. Fry, Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, July 14. YEAGER, Patrick and Rebekah (Lashof), Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, July 13.