BARCLAY, Jenna, and Sean Montgomery, Maytown, a son, at UPMC Lititz, July 14.
CRUZ, Melissa, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 13.
CULTON, Daniel S. and Alicia (Miller), Washington Boro, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 13.
DRUCE, Jonathan I. and Kayla Levan, Coatesville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 10.
ESH, Daniel Z. and Lavina (King), Bird-in-Hand, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 13.
FOSTER, Eric R. and Kimberly (Shamberger), Quarryville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 13.
HALTEMAN, Timothy and Rose (King), Jonestown, a daughter, at home, July 15.
HERNANDEZ, Carlos and Abigail Paz, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 10.
HOOVER, Leroy O. and Lorraine (Oberholtzer), Lebanon, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, July 14.
KAMPEN, Benjamin and Kaya, Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, July 15.
LEHMAN, Jennifer I., Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 13.
LOLLIS, Conner C. and Nicole Palombo, Yoe, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 9.
MADRIGALE, Joseph and April (Cox), Morgantown, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, July 15.
MCGUGAN, Ashley, Coatesville, and Patrick Fritzen, Pennsauken, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 11.
METZER, Jasmine, and Samuel Myers, Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, July 15.
REAMES, Tania, Lancaster, and Devyn Vetez, Coatesville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 14.
STOLTZ, Matthew D. and Katelyn (Sensenig), Lebanon, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 13.
STOLTZFUS, Benuel and Rachel Lynn (Stoltzfus), Ronks, a son, at home, July 15.
STOLTZFUS, Benuel S. Jr. and Lydianne, Gap, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 13.
STOTLER, Brittany, Quarryville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 12.
WEAVER, Shannon and Jennifer (Groff), Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, July 14.
WHITE, Mikaela, and Jose Enrique Figueroa-Ortiz, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 11.