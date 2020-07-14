EVANS, Derek J. and Emily (Hikins), Paradise, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 10.
GETACHW, Yemaeshlt, Mountville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 8.
LANDIS, Wesley Dean and Kristy Janelle, Lebanon, a son, at Lebanon Valley Birth Center, July 12.
LAPP, Stephen and Fannie (Beiler), Quarryville, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, July 13.
MCINTYRE, Jennifer, and Brandon M. Seace, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 10.
MILLER, Jared B. and Kourtni (Freeh), Myerstown, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, July 11.
NICOLAESCU, Serban and Brianne Shanley, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 10.
RETAMAR, Alexis, and Rafael A. Rosario, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 11.
SWEITZER, Bryan and Lynette, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 6.
ZIMMERMAN, Jeffrey D. and Andrea (Martin), Newmanstown, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, July 12.