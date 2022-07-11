BEILER, Benuel L. and Susie S. (Esh), Nottingham, a son, at home, July 8.
CLARK, Heather, and Shane P. Holl, Gap, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 6.
ESH, Stephen and Susie (Fisher), Delta, a daughter, at home, July 9.
ESH, Sylvan and Barbie (King), Delta, a son, at home, June 24.
GILLFORD, Mark F. and Kylie (Arena), Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 7.
GLICK, Johnny and Lizzie (Fisher), New Holland, a daughter, at home, July 9.
HAUS, Eric S. and Shanell (Bailey), York, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 6.
HUGHES, Amber L., and Christopher S. Davis, Quarryville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 7.
LUPIAN, Jorge and Magali, Mountville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 7.
MILLER, Abner and Sadie (King), Peach Bottom, a son, at home, June 23.
ROMERO DEJESUS, Yenivy M., and Carlos E. Garcia Morales, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 6.
ROSE, David and Anne (Peuler), Gordonville, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, July 9.
STOLTZFUS, Stephen Ray and Elizabeth (Wright), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 5.
WING, Jorden J. and Larissa, New Holland, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 5.
WINTERS, Tyler and Emily Landisville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 6.
YELLETS, Joshua E. and Rachel E., Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 5.
ZIATYK, Sydney, and Henry A. Konuwa, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 4.