BAKER, Jonathan J. and Brianna (Snader), Denver, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 6.

BOYD, Amanda, and Edward Scott Cummings, Nottingham, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 3.

BUZZARD, Travis A. and Lena (Dixon), Wrightsville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 30.

BYRD, Heather Elliot, and Angel J. Mateo-Viera, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 5.

DABU, Lester and Diane Luu, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 4.

FISCHER, Matthew C. and Chantal, Elizabethtown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 5.

FUSCO, Samantha, Strasburg, and Austin D. Siegrist, New Providence, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, July 7.

GIFFING, Jordan T. and Chloe, Nottingham, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 3.

GLASSER, Harlan W. and Alice (Richards), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 5.

GONZALEZ, Ivan A. and Emily, Marietta, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 4.

HUMMEL, Michael and Brianna (Ogozaly), Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, July 8.

KNIESLY, Mark S. and Augusta, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 4.

MARTIN, Jay Paul and Lorraine Z. (Nolt), East Earl, a son, at home, July 9.

MARTIN, Nolan C. and Alena, Quarryville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 4.

MORALES TORRES, Sheila, and Jorge Luis Mejias Irizarry, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 3

OBERHOLTZER, Philip L. and Deana (Nell), Bainbridge, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 6.

RITZ, Thomas J. and Johnnessa, Etters, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 4.

RIVERA, Sheryl, and Jayvee J. Lopez, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 3.

RHOADS, Eric G. and Samantha (Appel), Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 3.

SHOWALTER, Jesse E. and Danielle (LaBarge), Christiana, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 3.

SHOFFSTALL, Daniel and Memorie, Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, July 7.

SMITH, Summer, and Tyrel Fry, Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, July 6.

STOLTZFUS, Elmer F. and Barbie (Fisher), Lititz, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, July 7.

VANWHY, Mary Anne Cruz, and Joshua R. Hertzog, Ephrata, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Commuity Hospital, July 7.

VLASAK, Joshua K. and Laura, Marticville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 5.

