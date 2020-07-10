BAKER, Jonathan J. and Brianna (Snader), Denver, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 6.
BOYD, Amanda, and Edward Scott Cummings, Nottingham, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 3.
BUZZARD, Travis A. and Lena (Dixon), Wrightsville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 30.
BYRD, Heather Elliot, and Angel J. Mateo-Viera, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 5.
DABU, Lester and Diane Luu, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 4.
FISCHER, Matthew C. and Chantal, Elizabethtown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 5.
FUSCO, Samantha, Strasburg, and Austin D. Siegrist, New Providence, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, July 7.
GIFFING, Jordan T. and Chloe, Nottingham, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 3.
GLASSER, Harlan W. and Alice (Richards), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 5.
GONZALEZ, Ivan A. and Emily, Marietta, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 4.
HUMMEL, Michael and Brianna (Ogozaly), Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, July 8.
KNIESLY, Mark S. and Augusta, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 4.
MARTIN, Jay Paul and Lorraine Z. (Nolt), East Earl, a son, at home, July 9.
MARTIN, Nolan C. and Alena, Quarryville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 4.
MORALES TORRES, Sheila, and Jorge Luis Mejias Irizarry, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 3
OBERHOLTZER, Philip L. and Deana (Nell), Bainbridge, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 6.
RITZ, Thomas J. and Johnnessa, Etters, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 4.
RIVERA, Sheryl, and Jayvee J. Lopez, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 3.
RHOADS, Eric G. and Samantha (Appel), Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 3.
SHOWALTER, Jesse E. and Danielle (LaBarge), Christiana, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 3.
SHOFFSTALL, Daniel and Memorie, Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, July 7.
SMITH, Summer, and Tyrel Fry, Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, July 6.
STOLTZFUS, Elmer F. and Barbie (Fisher), Lititz, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, July 7.
VANWHY, Mary Anne Cruz, and Joshua R. Hertzog, Ephrata, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Commuity Hospital, July 7.
VLASAK, Joshua K. and Laura, Marticville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 5.