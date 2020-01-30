Births logo
Buy Now

BAKER, Tony J. and Ashley Y., Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 24.

BEILER, Ephraim Jr. and Naomi F. (Kauffman), Bird-in-Hand, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Jan. 29.

COOPER, Deandra L., Lancaster, and Troy L. McClain, Harrisburg, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 23.

DAVIS, Bonnie, and Kyle D. Rodenhauser, Elizabethtown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 26.

EHRAT, Dan and Lindsay, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 23

ESH, Henry P. and Katie S. (Kauffman), 422 Mount Sidney Road, Lancaster, a son, at home, Jan. 26.

GEITER, Noel, and Anthony Wayne Brighton Jr., Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 26.

GREEN, Jason C. and Kayla (Sheppard), Columbia, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 25.

GUZMAN, Cindy, and Brandon McEwan, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 26.

HOFFMAN, Ryan C. and Lori, Shillington, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 23.

HOOVER, Jacob R. and Katie Mae (Hoover), 587 Foster Road, Elkton Kentucky, a son, at home, Jan. 28. Maternal grandparents are Edwin and Alta Hoover, Stevens.

HUNSBERGER, Jeremy A. and Katelyn (Eberly), Strasburg, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 26.

KING, Daniel and Annie, Quarryville, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Jan. 27.

KING, John Richard and Kathryn (Smucker), New Holland, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Jan. 28.

Sign up for our newsletter

LAPP, John and Kathryn (Stoltzfus), Leola, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Jan. 28.

MELLOTT, Daniel and Shelby Dill, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 24.

NEFF, Jared R. and Lisa M. (Hershey), Lancaster, a son, at home, Jan. 25.

WEAVER, Brandon M. and Laura (Horst), Stevens, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Jan. 28.

WICKENHEISER, Charles R. and Katie Smith, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 24.

WRIGHT, Whitney, Myerstown, and Brandon W. Bleecher, Reading, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 24.