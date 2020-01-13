Births logo
ASEDEH, Mwat Dominic and Shwindok Dominic, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 8.

BURKHOLDER, Chad R. and Ruth A., Ephrata, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Jan. 9.

CORLEY, Nareq, and Lequaan M. Brown, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 8.

ESPINOSA, Gabe and Ashley B., New Providence, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 8.

FISH, Alec H. and Therese, Manheim, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Tuesday.

GRAYBILL, Ryan S. and Andrea (Levans), Denver, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Jan. 9.

HAGELGANS, William A. and Tabitha, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 8.

MERTEL, Nicholas and Mollie (Grubb), Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Jan. 8.

NEWSWENGER, Jessica (Ecenrode), and Andrew S. Geiter, Ephrata, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Jan. 10.

PADULA, Joseph A. and Jeana, East Earl, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 8.

RODRIGUEZ, Kelsi, and Olajahwon Michael, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 8.

STRIVER, Daiquan S. and Sierra, Manchester, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 8.

ZIMMERMAN, Ashley S. and Jaime (Fox), Ephrata, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Jan. 9.