EBERSOL, Aaron and Anna Mary (Stoltzfus), Honey Brook, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Jan. 4.
GLICK, Ezra B. and Rebecca F. (Glick), Drumore, a daughter, at home, Jan. 3.
KING, Coby and Katie (Kreider), Quarryville, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Jan. 7.
KING, Ivan and nancy (Stoltzfus), Gordonville, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Sercices, Jan. 7.
STOLTZFUS, Amos and Barbie (Esh), Honey Brook, a daughter, at home, Jan. 7.
STOLTZFUS, Amos and Kathryn (Glick), Gordonville, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Jan. 6.
STOLTZFUS, Ivan and Rachel (Beiler), Gap, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Jan. 7.
ZOOK, Ervin and Suzanne (Esh), Paradise, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Jan. 5.