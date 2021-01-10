Births logo

COLON, Karielis, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 4.

FISHER, John L. and Mary G. (Stoltzfus), New Holland, a daughter, at home, Jan. 7.

JOHNS, Jalisa R., and Jose M. Leon, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 2.

JONES, Nicholas D. and Danielle Heim, Mohnton, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 4.

KATZENSTEIN, Alisha, Middletown, and Caleb M. Haldeman, Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 4.

KURTZ, Karl J. and Courtney (Porowski), Denver, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan, 5.

MARTIN, Kevin and Sylvia (Sensenig), Schuylkill Haven, a son, at home, Jan. 8.

NOLT, Loren R. and Elaine (Horning), East Earl, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Jan. 7.

LODER, Zachary T. and Jacklyn B., Sinking Spring, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 4.

NOLT, Loren R. and Elaine (Horning), East Earl, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Jan. 7.

OBER, Amanda Lynne, and Brian Keith Wise, Columbia, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 2.

PAHL, Jeremy R. and Jennifer, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 2.

PHILLIPS, Ian H. and Meghan (Carlton), Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 3.

RAMER, Justin Lee and Kelsey (Kleinhans), Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 4.

ROTHISKE, Kristy, and Nicholas R. Kellen, Lancaster, twin sons, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 3.

SENSENIG, Harold Ray II and Kimberly (Martin), Hershey, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 4.

SHOFF, Christopher M. and Julie (Urbanik), Millersville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 5.

SMITH, Tanya, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 30.

STOLTZFUS, Brad and Stacy, Neffsville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 4.

TRIMBLE, Dakota, and Dillon W. Findley, Conestoga, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 2.

SWETT, Austin and Katlyn (O’Donnell), Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Jan. 7.

VERA, Hector L. and Emily, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 4.

WORTH, John and Stephanie, Landisville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 5.

Sign up for our newsletter

Tags