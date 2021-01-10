COLON, Karielis, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 4.
FISHER, John L. and Mary G. (Stoltzfus), New Holland, a daughter, at home, Jan. 7.
JOHNS, Jalisa R., and Jose M. Leon, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 2.
JONES, Nicholas D. and Danielle Heim, Mohnton, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 4.
KATZENSTEIN, Alisha, Middletown, and Caleb M. Haldeman, Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 4.
KURTZ, Karl J. and Courtney (Porowski), Denver, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan, 5.
MARTIN, Kevin and Sylvia (Sensenig), Schuylkill Haven, a son, at home, Jan. 8.
NOLT, Loren R. and Elaine (Horning), East Earl, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Jan. 7.
LODER, Zachary T. and Jacklyn B., Sinking Spring, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 4.
NOLT, Loren R. and Elaine (Horning), East Earl, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Jan. 7.
OBER, Amanda Lynne, and Brian Keith Wise, Columbia, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 2.
PAHL, Jeremy R. and Jennifer, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 2.
PHILLIPS, Ian H. and Meghan (Carlton), Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 3.
RAMER, Justin Lee and Kelsey (Kleinhans), Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 4.
ROTHISKE, Kristy, and Nicholas R. Kellen, Lancaster, twin sons, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 3.
SENSENIG, Harold Ray II and Kimberly (Martin), Hershey, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 4.
SHOFF, Christopher M. and Julie (Urbanik), Millersville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 5.
SMITH, Tanya, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 30.
STOLTZFUS, Brad and Stacy, Neffsville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 4.
TRIMBLE, Dakota, and Dillon W. Findley, Conestoga, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 2.
SWETT, Austin and Katlyn (O’Donnell), Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Jan. 7.
VERA, Hector L. and Emily, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 4.
WORTH, John and Stephanie, Landisville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 5.