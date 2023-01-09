Births logo

CLAUSEN, Kenton and Alexandra, Red Lion, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Jan. 4.

NOLT, Jay L. and Marilyn S. (Nolt), New Holland, a son, at home, Jan. 6.

LENTINI, Giovanni and Chantalle, Lebanon, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Jan. 4.

