Lancaster County Births: Jan. 8, 2023 LANCASTERONLINE Jan 9, 2023 CLAUSEN, Kenton and Alexandra, Red Lion, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Jan. 4.NOLT, Jay L. and Marilyn S. (Nolt), New Holland, a son, at home, Jan. 6. LENTINI, Giovanni and Chantalle, Lebanon, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Jan. 4.