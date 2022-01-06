BEILER, Steven and Kathryn Joy (Glick), Mount Joy, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Jan. 3.
BLANK, David J. and Susie (Stoltzfus), New Holland, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 28.
GARCIA, Jezriah, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 30.
KING, Johnny and Susan (King), Leola, a son at Ephrata Community Hospital, Dec. 25.
MILLER, Kayla, and Louis C. Brown, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 27.
QUILLIN, Kyle and Ashley, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 2.
SMUCKER, Carson B. and Kristen (Stoltzfus), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 1.
STOLTZFUS, Elam and Rachel Ann (Esh), Parkesburg, a son, at home, Dec. 29.
STOLTZFUS, John and Linda (Stoltzfus), Elizabethtown, a son, at Hershey Medical Center, Jan. 4.
STOLTZFUS, Omar and Mary, Honey Brook, a daughter, at home, Dec. 30.
TRAYER, Andrew and Sierra (Santiago), Elizabethtown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 1