ALLGYER, Alan and Lydiann (Miller), Parkesburg, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Jan. 3.
BRACKEY, Maureen and Duncan Haldane, Millersville, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Jan. 1.
DINISIO, David F. and Jaime Lyn, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 27.
ESH, Steven K. and Ruth Joy, Gordonville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 30.
FAIR, John and Brianna, Cornwall, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital ,Dec.. 30.
FISHER, Amos and Emma (Esh), Quarryville, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Jan. 2.
GARCIA RUIZ, Pablo E. and Thien-Kim, East Petersburg, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 28.
GIBB, Faith, and Zachary Brown, Marietta, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 29.
JENKINS, Erik Emanual and Domonique, King of Prussia, twin daughters, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 28.
KINDREW, Zachary S. and Courtney (Seaburg), Elizabethtown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 31.
KING, Allen and Miriam (Stoltzfus), Paradise, a son, at home, Jan. 3.
KRUPA, Andrew G. and Sasha M., Leola, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 29.
MCCOURT, Sean and Tara, Hellam, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 30.
MILLHOUSE, James M. Jr. and Jill (Livelsberger), Mount Joy, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 31.
NOLT, David and Eleanor (Beinbach), New Holland, a son, at home, Jan. 2.
RIEHL, David and Katie (Smucker), 2931 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, a son, at home, Jan. 3.
SILVA, Leonard and Jocelyn (Alvarez), Conestoga, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 31.
SOMERVILLE, Devon M. Sr. and Marisa, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 29.